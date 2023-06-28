Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are Wimbledon Top Seeds

Iga Swiatek is the No. 1 ladies’ seed for Wimbledon. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic rides a 10-year Centre Court winning streak into his Wimbledon title defense next week.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz headlines the men’s field.

Wimbledon announced seedings for the 2023 Championships, which start on Monday.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek tops the ladies’ field. Wimbledon seedings are based on the world rankings.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz, fresh off his first grass-court title at Queens’ Club on Sunday that clinched him the top seed at SW19, aims to end Djokovic’s four-year Wimbledon reign on the men’s side.

“Honestly, yeah, I have a lot of confidence right now coming into Wimbledon,” Alcaraz said. “I ended the week playing at the high level. So right now I feel one of the favorites, you know, to win Wimbledon.”

US Open champion Alcaraz is top seed followed by reigning Wimbledon, Roland Garros and Australian Open champion Djokovic, No. 3-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who was banned from competing at The Championships last year along with fellow Russian and Belarusian players, two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud is the fourth seed with Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas seeded No. 5.

On the ladies’ side, top-seeded Swiatek is followed by Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka at No. 2 with reigning Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina No. 3, Jessica Pegula is the fourth seed with Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia earning the No. 5 seed.

The 2023 Wimbledon seedings are here:

The second-seeded Djokovic’s 28-match Wimbledon winning streak is more than double the total number of grass-court matches Alcaraz has played in his life.

Still, US Open champion Alcaraz believes he can content for the Wimbledon crown.

“Honestly, I have to get more experience on grass,” Alcaraz said. “Even if I win the title, I just played 11 matches in my career on grass, so I have to get more experience, more hours.

“But obviously after beating amazing guys, you know, great players, and the level that I played, I consider myself one of the favorites or one of the players to be able to win Wimbledon.”



