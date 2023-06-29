Caroline Wozniacki Announces Comeback

Caroline Wozniacki announced her comeback and has received a US Open wild card.

Caroline Wozniacki once completed the New York City Marathon.

Now, the former world No. 1 is committed to a comeback run.



The 32-year-old Wozniacki announced her comeback to tennis and her goal of winning the US Open in a new article she wrote for Vogue.

“I’ve talked with a lot of women who gave up on their own dreams because they wanted to be with their families, but somewhere deep down they have this yearning to do something they’re passionate about,” Wozniacki wrote in the article. “I want to show those women that maybe there’s a way.”

Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for. But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter… pic.twitter.com/OQatFWxQGK — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 29, 2023

The USTA announced it has granted two-time Flushing Meadows finalist Wozniacki a wild card into the 2023 US Open.

Wozniacki spent 71 weeks as the world No. 1 and won the 2018 Australian Open, the first Danish player to win a Grand Slam in singles. She reached the singles final at the US Open in 2009 and 2014 and made three additional semifinal appearances, in 2010-11 and 2016. Her career WTA titles (30) and match wins (633) both rank in the Top 20 all-time.

Wozniacki is the latest Grand Slam champion to return to competitive tennis after becoming a mother, a list that includes Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters – who won three Grand Slams, and two US Opens (2009-10), after starting a family – and Victoria Azarenka. Active players at the WTA level who are mothers include Azarenka, Elina Svitolina, Taylor Townsend, Tatjana Maria, Evgeniya Rodina and Vera Zvonareva.

Caroline Wozniacki is making her return to tennis!



She’s been awarded a US Open wild card. pic.twitter.com/RkFkK5kuZK — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 29, 2023

Wozniacki will launch her comeback at the WTA 1000 Omnium Banquet National in Montreal. Before heading to New York City for her US Open return with the goal of winning her second Slam title at the Open.

Beyond the US Open, Wozniacki hopes to play the 2024 Australian Open and the Olympic Games next year.

“Am I nervous? Not really,” Wozniacki said about her return. “I’m coming back to something I love. Yes, I’ll be nervous before a match. I’m okay with that. I’m great with that.

“Can I win the US Open? I think so. Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That’s why I’m doing this. And I’ll guess we’ll see what happens.”