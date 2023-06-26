Ajla Tomljanovic Withdraws from Wimbledon

Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia withdrew from Wimbledon today. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Ajla Tomljanovic will be MIA from SW19.

Tomljanovic officially withdrew from Wimbledon today as she continues her recovery from a chronic knee issue.

“After experiencing many special emotions and memories in Wimbledon over the last few years I had very high hopes of making my return there this year,” Tomljanovic said in a statement on social media. “Unfortunately, my knee is still asking for just a bit more time before I can have full confidence in it in order to play at my best level.



“Really eager to get back out there but this year Wimbledon came a bit sooner than I was ready for. I know it will be worth the wait and am already looking forward to next year.”

Wimbledon starts next Monday, July 3rd.

Tomljanovic’s boyfriend, Matteo Berrettini, is also questionable for the grass-court Grand Slam.

Two-time Queen’s Club champion and 2021 Wimbledon finalist Berrettini was forced to withdraw from Queen’s Club last week due to an ongoing abdominal injury.

The strained abdominal also knocked Berrettini out of Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros, limiting him to a 7-7 record on the season.

“I’m really sad to have to withdraw from the tournament, and not get the chance to defend my title,” two-time defending champion Berrettini said in announcing his Queen’s Club withdrawal. “I wish the tournament and everyone involved a successful week. I look forward to coming back next year.”