Defending Champion Matteo Berrettini Out of Queen’s Club
- Updated: June 19, 2023
Matteo Berrettini’s Queen’s Club defense is over before it began.
The 27-year-old Italian officially withdrew from the Cinch Championships at London’s historic Queen’s Club due to an ongoing abdominal injury.
The strained abdominal also knocked the world No. 34 out of Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros.
“I’m really sad to have to withdraw from the tournament, and not get the chance to defend my title,” two-time defending champion Berrettini said. “I wish the tournament and everyone involved a successful week. I look forward to coming back next year.”
The abdominal injury has limited Berrettini to 14 matches and a 7-7 record this season. Berrettini returned at Stuttgart last week, but was physically compromised in a 6-1, 6-2 loss to compatriot Lorenzo Sonego.
Former Wimbledon finalist Berrettini owns a 33-7 career grass-court record winning four of his seven career championships on the lawn, including 2021 and 2022 Queen’s Club crowns.