Anett Kontaveit to Retire After Wimbledon

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia will retire after Wimbledon. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

The end of the 2023 Wimbledon marks the end of an era.

Anett Kontaveit announced she will retire after playing The Championships next month.

The 27-year-old Estonian is retiring due to a chronic back issue that’s prevented her from training.

Kontaveit captured six career WTA titles and ascended to a career-high rank of No. 2 on June 6th, 2022.

“Today, I am announcing that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete,” Kontaveit posted on social media. “After several doctor’s visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back. This does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition.

“Therefore, it is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field.”

The ongoing back issue has limited Kontaveit to 10 matches this season.

Kontaveit began playing tennis at the age of six, coached by her mom, Ulle.

A hard-hitting, aggressive baseliner, Kontaveit’s best Grand Slam result was a 2020 trip to the Australian Open quarterfinals.

The 5’9″ Kontaveit contested 16 Tour-level finals in her career, claiming her most recent title at the 2022 St. Petersburg where she reinforced her reputation as an indoor force.