- Anett Kontaveit to Retire After Wimbledon
- Halle Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Halle Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Defending Champion Matteo Berrettini Out of Queen’s Club
- Dad’s Day: Streaking Murray Wins Nottingham
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 19, 2023
- Boulter Wins British Battle For First Title in Nottingham
- Ricky’s preview and picks for this week’s ATP events: Queen’s Club and Halle
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, June 16, 2023
- Women’s Tennis Coaching Association conference heads to San Diego for first time
Anett Kontaveit to Retire After Wimbledon
-
- Updated: June 20, 2023
The end of the 2023 Wimbledon marks the end of an era.
Anett Kontaveit announced she will retire after playing The Championships next month.
The 27-year-old Estonian is retiring due to a chronic back issue that’s prevented her from training.
Kontaveit captured six career WTA titles and ascended to a career-high rank of No. 2 on June 6th, 2022.
“Today, I am announcing that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete,” Kontaveit posted on social media. “After several doctor’s visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back. This does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition.
“Therefore, it is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field.”
The ongoing back issue has limited Kontaveit to 10 matches this season.
Kontaveit began playing tennis at the age of six, coached by her mom, Ulle.
A hard-hitting, aggressive baseliner, Kontaveit’s best Grand Slam result was a 2020 trip to the Australian Open quarterfinals.
The 5’9″ Kontaveit contested 16 Tour-level finals in her career, claiming her most recent title at the 2022 St. Petersburg where she reinforced her reputation as an indoor force.