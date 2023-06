Dad’s Day: Streaking Murray Wins Nottingham

Andy Murray continues to light up the lawn.

The 36-year-old Murray celebrated Father’s Day continuing his Challenger resurgence.

Former world No. 1 Murray dissected Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4, in the Nottingham Open final to collect his second straight Challenger championship.



A special rally ended in champion style 👊 The final #RothesayOpen Shot of the Day ✨ @andy_murray | @ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/6ROp2JTRky

It was Murray's 10th consecutive grass-court win coming a week after he made history as the ATP's oldest Challenger champion winning the Surbiton Open last week.

It was Murray’s 10th consecutive grass-court win coming a week after he made history as the ATP’s oldest Challenger champion winning the Surbiton Open last week.

It’s Murray’s third Challenger title of the year.

The numbers keep getting better for @andy_murray 🔝



1⃣0⃣ Straight wins

2⃣ Titles in a row

1⃣ Only dropped one set in his last ten matches#ATPChallenger | @the_LTA pic.twitter.com/WifXvB2bSe — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) June 18, 2023