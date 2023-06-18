- Dad’s Day: Streaking Murray Wins Nottingham
Dad’s Day: Streaking Murray Wins Nottingham
- Updated: June 18, 2023
Andy Murray continues to light up the lawn.
The 36-year-old Murray celebrated Father’s Day continuing his Challenger resurgence.
Former world No. 1 Murray dissected Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4, in the Nottingham Open final to collect his second straight Challenger championship.
It was Murray's 10th consecutive grass-court win coming a week after he made history as the ATP's oldest Challenger champion winning the Surbiton Open last week.
A special rally ended in champion style 👊— LTA (@the_LTA) June 18, 2023
The final #RothesayOpen Shot of the Day ✨@andy_murray | @ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/6ROp2JTRky
It’s Murray’s third Challenger title of the year.
Last month, Murray rallied past Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul to collect the Aix-en-Provence clay-court Challenger crown.
The numbers keep getting better for @andy_murray 🔝— ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) June 18, 2023
1⃣0⃣ Straight wins
2⃣ Titles in a row
1⃣ Only dropped one set in his last ten matches#ATPChallenger | @the_LTA pic.twitter.com/WifXvB2bSe
The two-time Wimbledon winner skipped Roland Garros in order to train for grass-court season and that decision is paying dividends now.
“It was a really good week, I really enjoyed my time here,” Murray said. “The courts have played brilliantly, the groundstaff did an excellent job.
“I played really well and got better as the week went on and I’m glad to get through. On to Queen’s. I’m absolutely pumped.”
On January 11, 2019, a tearful Murray said in a pre-Australian Open presser his ongoing hip issue might force him into an early retirement. Shortly after that press conference, Murray underwent his first hip surgery.
Four years after undergoing that initial hip surgery, a streaking Murray has risen to No. 38 in the ATP live rankings.
On the verge of potentially locking down a Wimbledon seeding, Murray faces a tough Queen’s Club opener against Aussie Alex de Minaur.
The seventh-seeded de Minaur has beaten Murray in all three prior meetings, including a 6-1, 6-3 sweep on the red clay of Monte-Carlo in April.