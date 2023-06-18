Dad’s Day: Streaking Murray Wins Nottingham

It was Murray’s 10th consecutive grass-court win coming a week after he made history as the ATP’s oldest Challenger champion winning the Surbiton Open last week.

It’s Murray’s third Challenger title of the year.

The numbers keep getting better for @andy_murray 🔝 1⃣0⃣ Straight wins 2⃣ Titles in a row 1⃣ Only dropped one set in his last ten matches #ATPChallenger | @the_LTA pic.twitter.com/WifXvB2bSe

Last month, Murray rallied past Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul to collect the Aix-en-Provence clay-court Challenger crown.

The two-time Wimbledon winner skipped Roland Garros in order to train for grass-court season and that decision is paying dividends now.

“It was a really good week, I really enjoyed my time here,” Murray said. “The courts have played brilliantly, the groundstaff did an excellent job.

“I played really well and got better as the week went on and I’m glad to get through. On to Queen’s. I’m absolutely pumped.”

On January 11, 2019, a tearful Murray said in a pre-Australian Open presser his ongoing hip issue might force him into an early retirement. Shortly after that press conference, Murray underwent his first hip surgery.

Four years after undergoing that initial hip surgery, a streaking Murray has risen to No. 38 in the ATP live rankings.

On the verge of potentially locking down a Wimbledon seeding, Murray faces a tough Queen’s Club opener against Aussie Alex de Minaur.

The seventh-seeded de Minaur has beaten Murray in all three prior meetings, including a 6-1, 6-3 sweep on the red clay of Monte-Carlo in April.