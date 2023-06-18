- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 19, 2023
- Boulter Wins British Battle For First Title in Nottingham
- Ricky’s preview and picks for this week’s ATP events: Queen’s Club and Halle
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, June 16, 2023
- Women’s Tennis Coaching Association conference heads to San Diego for first time
- Alcaraz Signs on For Giorgio Armani Classic
- Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa Share Romance
- Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Roland Garros 2023 Final Draws
- Ruud: Novak Is Not Human
- Djokovic on top in Grand Slam title race after beating Ruud at Roland Garros
- Austin Krajicek Wins Roland Garros Doubles Title, Earns World No. 1 Ranking
Ricky’s preview and picks for this week’s ATP events: Queen’s Club and Halle
-
- Updated: June 18, 2023
There is no time to waste for players to get their grass-court games ready for Wimbledon and the best opportunities for match practice come this week with a pair of 500-point events on the ATP calendar. Queen’s Club and boast amazing player fields fields, which include Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner, Nick Kyrgios, Carlos Alcaraz, and Andy Murray.
Here are my previews and picks.
Cinch Championships
Where: London, England
Points: 500
Top seed: Carlos Alcaraz
2022 champion: Matteo Berrettini (not playing)
Alcaraz will be making his 2023 grass-court debut in London, playing for the first time since physical problems plagued him in a French Open semifinal loss to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. The top half of the draw may not be too tough for the 20-year-old Spaniard, although it did get more difficult when qualifiers Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Paul landed in his section. Alcaraz could face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in round two, either Dimitrov, Paul, or Emil Ruusuvuori in the quarterfinals, and either Cameron Norrie over Frances Tiafoe in the semis.
The bottom half is even stronger with Murray, Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Ugo Humbert, Maxime Cressy, and Ben Shelton. All of those guys are capable of doing serious damage on grass—and really on any surface. De Minaur vs. Murray is an especially intriguing first-rounder, while Rune will get his week started against Cressy.
Quarterfinal picks: Carlos Alcaraz over Grigor Dimitrov, Cameron Norrie over Dan Evans, Andy Murray over Adrian Mannarino, and Ugo Humbert over Ben Shelton
Semifinals: Alcaraz over Norrie and Murray over Humbert
Final: Murray over Alcaraz
Terra Wortmann Open
Where: Halle, Germany
Surface: Grass
Prize money: 2,195,175 Euros
Points: 500
Top seed: Daniil Medvedev
Defending champion: Hubert Hurkacz
Draw analysis: How strong is the Halle field? Well, Kyrgios, Alexander Zverev, Alexander Bublik, Jan-Lennard Struff, Lorenzo Sonego, and Denis Shapovalov are not even seeded. Dominic Thiem, Yibing Wu, Brandon Nakashima, Ricard Gasquet, Nicolas Jarry, and Tallon Griekspoor are also among the unseeded floater. There will simply be no easy outs in Halle–or at least not many.
The top half of the draw was initially more difficult, but Zverev got moved to the bottom half as the No. 9 seed after Felix Auger-Aliassime withdrew on Sunday. That makes Medvedev’s path to the final a lot easier. As for the bottom half, all kinds of players are question marks—such as Kyrgios, Thiem, and Shapovalov. Everyone in that group is either injured or slumping…or both. Thiem is now going head-to-head with Zverev instead of Auger-Aliassime in round one, while Kyrgios is kicking off his campaign against Sonego.
Quarterfinal picks: Daniil Medvedev over Brandon Nakashima, Andrey Rublev over Hubert Hurkacz, Jannik Sinner over Jan-Lennard Struff, and Alexander Zverev over Nicolas Jarry
Semifinals: Rublev over Medvedev and Sinner over Zverev
Final: Sinner over Rublev
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.