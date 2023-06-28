Wimbledon seeds announced on Wednesday, draw set for Friday

Wimbledon officially announced the seeds for the 2023 Championships on Wednesday morning. There are no secrets, as the grass-court formula that had previously been used to alter the seedings a bit was abandoned starting in 2021. Now it is all simply based on the world rankings, just like at every other Grand Slam.



Here are the 32 seeded players, both men and women.



GENTLEMEN’S SINGLES

1 ALCARAZ, Carlos (ESP)

2 DJOKOVIC, Novak (SRB)

3 MEDVEDEV, Daniil

4 RUUD, Casper (NOR)

5 TSITSIPAS, Stefanos (GRE)

6 RUNE, Holger (DEN)

7 RUBLEV, Andrey

8 SINNER, Jannik (ITA)

9 FRITZ, Taylor (USA)

10 TIAFOE, Frances (USA)

11 AUGER-ALIASSIME, Felix (CAN)

12 NORRIE, Cameron (GBR)

13 CORIC, Borna (CRO)

14 MUSETTI, Lorenzo (ITA)

15 DE MINAUR, Alex (AUS)

16 PAUL, Tommy (USA)

17 HURKACZ, Hubert (POL)

18 CERUNDOLO, Francisco (ARG)

19 ZVEREV, Alexander (GER)

20 STRUFF, Jan-Lennard (GER)

21 BAUTISTA AGUT, Roberto (ESP)

22 DIMITROV, Grigor (BUL)

23 KORDA, Sebastian (USA)

24 BUBLIK, Alexander (KAZ)

25 NISHIOKA, Yoshihito (JPN)

26 JARRY, Nicolas (CHI)

27 SHAPOVALOV, Denis (CAN)

28 EVANS, Daniel (GBR)

29 GRIEKSPOOR, Tallon (NED)

30 ETCHEVERRY, Tomas Martin (ARG)

31 KYRGIOS, Nick (AUS)

32 DAVIDOVICH FOKINA, Alejandro (ESP)

LADIES’ SINGLES

1 SWIATEK, Iga (POL)

2 SABALENKA, Aryna

3 RYBAKINA, Elena (KAZ)

4 PEGULA, Jessica (USA)

5 GARCIA, Caroline (FRA)

6 JABEUR, Ons (TUN)

7 GAUFF, Coco (USA)

8 SAKKARI, Maria (GRE)

9 KVITOVA, Petra (CZE)

10 KREJCIKOVA, Barbora (CZE)

11 KASATKINA, Daria

12 KUDERMETOVA, Veronika

13 HADDAD MAIA, Beatriz (BRA)

14 BENCIC, Belinda (SUI)

15 SAMSONOVA, Liudmila

16 MUCHOVA, Karolina (CZE)

17 OSTAPENKO, Jelena (LAT)

18 PLISKOVA, Karolina (CZE)

19 AZARENKA, Victoria

20 VEKIC, Donna (CRO)

21 ALEXANDROVA, Ekaterina

22 POTAPOVA, Anastasia

23 LINETTE, Magda (POL)

24 ZHENG, Qinwen (CHN)

25 KEYS, Madison (USA)

26 KALININA, Anhelina (UKR)

27 PERA, Bernarda (USA)

28 MERTENS, Elise (BEL)

29 BEGU, Irina-Camelia (ROU)

30 MARTIC, Petra (CRO)

31 SHERIF, Mayar (EGY)

32 BOUZKOVA, Marie (CZE)



The draw ceremony will be held at 10:00 am local time on Friday morning.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.