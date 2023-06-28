- Wimbledon seeds announced on Wednesday, draw set for Friday
- Updated: June 28, 2023
Wimbledon officially announced the seeds for the 2023 Championships on Wednesday morning. There are no secrets, as the grass-court formula that had previously been used to alter the seedings a bit was abandoned starting in 2021. Now it is all simply based on the world rankings, just like at every other Grand Slam.
Here are the 32 seeded players, both men and women.
GENTLEMEN’S SINGLES
1 ALCARAZ, Carlos (ESP)
2 DJOKOVIC, Novak (SRB)
3 MEDVEDEV, Daniil
4 RUUD, Casper (NOR)
5 TSITSIPAS, Stefanos (GRE)
6 RUNE, Holger (DEN)
7 RUBLEV, Andrey
8 SINNER, Jannik (ITA)
9 FRITZ, Taylor (USA)
10 TIAFOE, Frances (USA)
11 AUGER-ALIASSIME, Felix (CAN)
12 NORRIE, Cameron (GBR)
13 CORIC, Borna (CRO)
14 MUSETTI, Lorenzo (ITA)
15 DE MINAUR, Alex (AUS)
16 PAUL, Tommy (USA)
17 HURKACZ, Hubert (POL)
18 CERUNDOLO, Francisco (ARG)
19 ZVEREV, Alexander (GER)
20 STRUFF, Jan-Lennard (GER)
21 BAUTISTA AGUT, Roberto (ESP)
22 DIMITROV, Grigor (BUL)
23 KORDA, Sebastian (USA)
24 BUBLIK, Alexander (KAZ)
25 NISHIOKA, Yoshihito (JPN)
26 JARRY, Nicolas (CHI)
27 SHAPOVALOV, Denis (CAN)
28 EVANS, Daniel (GBR)
29 GRIEKSPOOR, Tallon (NED)
30 ETCHEVERRY, Tomas Martin (ARG)
31 KYRGIOS, Nick (AUS)
32 DAVIDOVICH FOKINA, Alejandro (ESP)
LADIES’ SINGLES
1 SWIATEK, Iga (POL)
2 SABALENKA, Aryna
3 RYBAKINA, Elena (KAZ)
4 PEGULA, Jessica (USA)
5 GARCIA, Caroline (FRA)
6 JABEUR, Ons (TUN)
7 GAUFF, Coco (USA)
8 SAKKARI, Maria (GRE)
9 KVITOVA, Petra (CZE)
10 KREJCIKOVA, Barbora (CZE)
11 KASATKINA, Daria
12 KUDERMETOVA, Veronika
13 HADDAD MAIA, Beatriz (BRA)
14 BENCIC, Belinda (SUI)
15 SAMSONOVA, Liudmila
16 MUCHOVA, Karolina (CZE)
17 OSTAPENKO, Jelena (LAT)
18 PLISKOVA, Karolina (CZE)
19 AZARENKA, Victoria
20 VEKIC, Donna (CRO)
21 ALEXANDROVA, Ekaterina
22 POTAPOVA, Anastasia
23 LINETTE, Magda (POL)
24 ZHENG, Qinwen (CHN)
25 KEYS, Madison (USA)
26 KALININA, Anhelina (UKR)
27 PERA, Bernarda (USA)
28 MERTENS, Elise (BEL)
29 BEGU, Irina-Camelia (ROU)
30 MARTIC, Petra (CRO)
31 SHERIF, Mayar (EGY)
32 BOUZKOVA, Marie (CZE)
The draw ceremony will be held at 10:00 am local time on Friday morning.
