For the first time in its history, the Women’s Tennis Coaching Association is headed to the west coast for its annual conference. San Diego, California will be the host city and will split the conference between two locations: Coronado Tennis Center and Barnes Tennis Center. The dates are Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6.

Key speakers at the upcoming 2023 event include:

Rosie Casals

Brian Teacher

Marianne Werdel

Jeff Tarango

Joel Myers

Rance Brown

Angel Lopez

Audra Cohen

Roger Smith

Nadia Abdala

Anne Grossman

Sarah Stone

Among the former keynote speakers are Billie Jean King, Justine Henin, Mary Pierce, Lindsay Davenport, Judy Murray, and Gigi Fernandez.

This San Diego event is an experience you will never forget. Leaders around the world will join us to deliver top-notch education over two packed days. It may sound a bit cliche, but trust us when we tell you you don’t want to miss this one!



See you in California this summer!

You can secure a ticket to the conference via this link.

There is also an upcoming WTCA conference in Eastbourne on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24. Located directly next door to the pristine grass courts at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne College delegates will enjoy two education days and watch matches at the Rothesay International men’s and women’s tournaments.



