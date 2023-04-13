- Gauff to Open for U.S. in BJK Cup Qualifier
Iga Swiatek Named To Time’s Most Influential List
-
- Updated: April 13, 2023
Iga Swiatek’s Time is now.
World No. 1 Swiatek has achieved a timeless honor: She’s cracked the list of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023.
Reigning Roland Garros and US Open champion Swiatek is one of six athletes to have made the prestigious list, along with footballers Lionel Messi and Mbappé, skier Mikaela Shiffrin, basketball player Brittney Griner and NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mikaela Shiffrin, a big tennis fan who is friendly with Roger Federer, wrote an essay about Swiatek to celebrate the honor. The standout athletes have become great friends in recent years.
💯I have never thought that something like this will happen to me. Thank you @TIME for this incredible honor and recognition. And thank you @MikaelaShiffrin for your words. It means a lot.🙏🏼https://t.co/2gXozOd5mb— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) April 13, 2023
“When Iga Swiatek plays tennis, three things come to mind: beauty, power, and truth,” Shiffrin wrote. “Throughout her rise to the top of tennis—and the top of sport—Iga has shown vulnerability and courage. She strives relentlessly to improve her game.
“She gives credit to those who have supported her, without discounting her own skills and work. She has advocated for mental health and supported Ukrainians in their fight to protect their home. As an athlete, and more importantly as a human, she embodies the kind of confidence that everyone should emulate—the confidence of action over mere talk.”