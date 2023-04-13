Gauff to Open for U.S. in BJK Cup Qualifier

Photo credit: Jennifer Pottheiser/USTA

Coco Gauff will lead off the United States’ Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying matches on Friday night at the Delray Beach Tennis Center at 6 p.m., with world No. 3 Jessica Pegula to follow in the night’s second singles match.

Gauff, the 19-year-old Delray Beach native ranked No. 6 in the world, will take on Austrian Julia Grabher in Friday night’s first singles match, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Pegula will take on world No. 153 Sinja Kraus in the night’s second singles match, completing Friday’s schedule.

Pegula will then lead off on Saturday vs. Grabher at 2 p.m., with Gauff scheduled to play Kraus second on Saturday.

Danielle Collins and Caty McNally are the nominated U.S. doubles team, scheduled to play Kraus and Melanie Klaffner after Saturday’s two singles.

The first nation to win three matches over the weekend clinches victory and advances to the 12-nation Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November. Saturday’s schedule and match-ups may be amended if one nation clinches victory in the third or fourth match of the weekend.

Weekend Match Schedule

Delray Beach Tennis CenterTV: Tennis Channel

Friday, April 14, 6 p.m. ET

Coco Gauff (USA) vs. Julia Grabher (AUT)

Jessica Pegula (USA) vs. Sinja Kraus (AUT)

Saturday, April 15, 2 p.m.

Jessica Pegula (USA) vs. Julia Grabher (AUT)

Coco Gauff (USA) vs. Sinja Kraus (AUT)

Danielle Collins/Caty McNally (USA) vs. Sinja Kraus/Melanie Klaffner (AUT)