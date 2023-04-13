Garbine Muguruza Parts with Coach Conchita Martinez

- Gauff to Open for U.S. in BJK Cup Qualifier
- Updated: April 13, 2023
A pair of successful Spanish Grand Slam champions have agreed to go their separate ways.
Garbine Muguruza has parted company with coach Conchita Martinez.
Former Wimbledon champion Martinez, who coached Muguruza to the Wimbledon crown with a victory over Venus Williams in the final, announced the split on social media.
Garbiñe y yo hemos decidido de mutuo acuerdo terminar nuestra relación laboral.— Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) April 12, 2023
Han sido unos años fantásticos, cargados de grandes emociones y maravillosas vivencias, tanto dentro como fuera de la pista.
Ha sido un placer trabajar contigo, Garbiñe.Te deseo lo mejor #friendship pic.twitter.com/mCSc9AHFvG
“Garbiñe and I have mutually agreed to end our employment relationship. They have been fantastic years, full of great emotions and wonderful experiences, both on and off the court,” Martinez posted on Twitter. “It has been a pleasure to work with you, Garbiñe. I wish you the best.”
Martinez was subbing for Sam Sumyk when she helped guide Muguruza to the 2017 Wimbledon championship.
The pair officially launched their partnership in November of 2019.
Working with Martinez, Muguruza reached the 2020 Australian Open final, losing to Sofia Kenin, and won the WTA Finals title in 2021, which propelled her back to world No. 3.
Recently, Muguruza announced she is skipping the clay and grass seasons for personal reasons. The former world No. 1 has dropped to No. 131.