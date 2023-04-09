Roger Federer and Trevor Noah Take Train Trip for Swiss Tourism

Roger Federer and Trevor Noah go off the rails in a new ad for Swiss Tourism.

Switzerland Tourism, the national tourism marketing organisation of Switzerland, has released its latest movie with ambassador Roger Federer.

The Swiss superstar has already joined forces with Robert De Niro (2021) and Anne Hathaway (2022).

This year with comedian Trevor Noah by Roger’s side, the two discover the “Grand Train Tour of Switzerland.”

While filming together, they accidentally board the GoldenPass Express to Interlaken.

However, the involuntary journey soon turns out to be a stroke of luck. Because in Switzerland you’re never on the wrong train.