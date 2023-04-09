- Roger Federer and Trevor Noah Take Train Trip for Swiss Tourism
Dominic Thiem Splits from Coach Nicolas Massu
- Updated: April 9, 2023
Dominic Thiem and long-time coach Nicolas Massu have reached the end of their partnership.
The 2020 US Open champion Thiem announced he has parted company with two-time Olympic gold-medal champion Massu.
“What an incredible journey,” Thiem wrote in an Instagram post. “It all started in early 2019 – you came along with your incredible energy and extreme love for the sport.
“That’s how we won the US Open and Indian Wells. But we also reached the finals of the Australian Open, the French Open, and twice at the Nitto ATP Finals. I think that shows we’re an incredible team.”
“But unfortunately, everything has an end and this end came now,” Thiem concluded.
“We have decided together that we will go different ways starting next week. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this incredible and beautiful time Nico.
“I wish you only the best and our friendship will last forever.”
Thiem is scheduled to face Richard Gasquet in his Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters opener on Monday.