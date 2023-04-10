McEnroe Brothers to Host JMTP 5th annual Comedy Night Fundraiser in NYC

John McEnroe will bring a comic touch to New York City next week.

The man who screamed “You cannot be serious!” will host a night of comeday for a cause in New York City. On Wednesday, April 19, New York City’s top comedians will join superstar John McEnroe and his brother Patrick McEnroe for a night of laughs at Sony Hall in midtown Manhattan.

Comedians Tracy Morgan, Mike Birbiglia, Michelle Buteau, Mark Normand, Rachel Feinstein, Matt Friend and Seth Herzog have so far confirmed as performers at 2023’s event, with more performer announcements possible in the coming days.

All proceeds will be going to benefit the Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP), the transformative youth tennis initiative founded by McEnroe.

“Comedy Night is always a highlight of the year and I’m so thankful to my friend, Marci Klein, who helped me put together this event. I’m looking forward to another successful evening to help us continue to grow youth tennis in NYC” said tennis star and JMTP founder John McEnroe.

Founded in 2012, the Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP) provides access to the sport of tennis for thousands of children and families, primarily from the Harlem and Bronx neighborhoods adjacent to the Sportime Randall’s Island Tennis Center. In addition to partnering with local public schools to provide free tennis instruction and making court time available to the community through partnerships with the City and other local nonprofits, JMTP has also disbursed over $8M in scholarships, allowing talented players to compete and receive high-level training through the John McEnroe Tennis Academy.

Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP) Executive Director Ryann Cutillo said, “JMTP has had a banner year with the return of our community programs, top-notch college commitments, and ongoing success on and off the court for JMTP’s scholarship recipients. I’m grateful to all of the comedians who have agreed to perform and help us raise much needed funds to continue our efforts.”

This year, JMTP is moving the event from its customary venue of Carolines on Broadway to the larger Sony Hall at The Paramount Hotel in Manhattan’s Broadway district. The new venue features more VIP sections, a larger stage, and more room for JMTP’s funnest night of the year.

Tickets to JMTP’s 2023 Comedy Night range from $275 for general admission to $12,000 for eight-person tables with pre-show meet-and-greets with the McEnroe brothers (JMTP Founder John and President Patrick). Guests will join JMTP board members, celebrities, and friends for a night of laughter in support of a great cause.

More information and event tickets can be obtained here.