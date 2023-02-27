Tennis Channel to Televise The Slam Exhibition from Las Vegas

The Slam comes to Tennis Channel this Sunday.

The main event of MGM Rewards The Slam – 2022 U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, the world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player, against the winner of an earlier match between USA’s top two players, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe – will air live domestically Sunday, March 5 on Tennis Channel at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz suffered a right leg injury in his 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 loss to Cameron Norrie in Sunday’s Rio Open final. Alcaraz says he is struggling with the same injury that forced him to pull out of this year’s Australian Open and will undergo an exam before deciding on his immediate schedule.

World No. 5 Fritz will face No. 15 Tiafoe in a one-set singles match, with the winner to face Alcaraz, assuming he is healthy and plays, in a best-of-three-set final.

The format will feature no-ad scoring in both matches with a 10-point tiebreaker in place for the final’s third set, if necessary. Tennis Channel’s Mark Petchey and Prakash Amritraj will call the action for the network’s U.S. audience.

“Tennis Channel is excited to offer live coverage of MGM Rewards The SLAM Presented by Chase Sapphire to our viewers,” said David Egdes, Senior Vice President of Tennis Channel. “We’re happy to partner with MGM Grand to showcase these extraordinary players at this iconic venue and know that fans will love this new, unique event at the start of the American spring season.”



The MGM Grand Garden Arena doors are scheduled to open to fans at 2 p.m. The day’s on-court festivities are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. with a recently added all-American doubles match between Bob and Mike Bryan, tennis’ all-time greatest duo, against the team of 6-foot-10 John Isner and 6-foot-6 Sam Querrey. The Fritz-Tiafoe match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.



Immediately following the Fritz-Tiafoe singles match, fans will be treated to the Ace Challenge presented by Heineken Silver. The first-of-its-kind serving competition will pit Isner, the sport’s all-time ace leader, against Querrey, Fritz and Tiafoe, to determine the owner of the fastest and most accurate serves.



Isner holds 16 ATP singles titles and eight doubles titles, while Querrey owns 10 ATP singles titles and five doubles titles. Isner and Querrey partnered for two ATP Tour doubles championships, including one of Isner’s five Masters 1000 doubles wins. Querrey reached Wimbledon’s singles semifinals in 2017 and the quarterfinals in 2016 and 2019.



Individual match tickets for MGM Rewards The Slam are on sale, starting at $75, not including applicable service charges or fees, and can be purchased via axs.com. VIP package information is available at MGM Rewards The Slam Presented by Chase Sapphire VIP Experiences.



