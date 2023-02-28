Angelique Kerber is a Mom!

Angelique Kerber gave birth to her first child on February 25th. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Angelique Kerber is a new mom.

Former world No. 1 Kerber gave birth to a baby girl on February 25th.

The three-time Grand Slam champion shared the joyous news and this photo on social media.

Welcome to our family, Liana *25.02.2023 ❤️🍼💫

“Welcome to our family, Liana *25.02.2023,” Kerber wrote. “Having you with us is the most beautiful and overwhelming feeling we could have ever imagined.”

News agency Bild reports the father of Kerber’s child is Franco Bianco, manager of Königstein im Taunus.