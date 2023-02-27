Don't Miss
Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Indian Wells
- Updated: February 27, 2023
Nick Kyrgios will miss Tennis Paradise next month.
Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios has officially withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells as he continues recovery from knee surgery.
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the 2023 BNP Paribas Open due to an ongoing knee injury. #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/WhT4wzVSto— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) February 27, 2023
Kyrgios, who partnered Thanasi Kokkinakis to the 2022 Australian Open doubles title, was forced out of the 2023 Australian Open after undergoing surgery on his left knee in January.
Kyrgios, who was cited wearing a brace on his left knee after his surgery, has been rehabbing the knee in recent weeks.
