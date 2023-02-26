Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Austin Open

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain has played just three matches this season. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu is out of the inaugural Austin ATX Open.

The 2021 US Open champion withdrew from the event due to a bout with tonsillitis.



Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the tournament due to illness.

“I’m sorry to have to withdraw from the ATX Open,” Raducanu said. “I am currently suffering from tonsillitis and am unable to compete this week. Thank you to the tournament for the great hospitality here in Austin.” — ATX Open (@AtxOpen) February 26, 2023

“I’m sorry to have to withdraw from the ATX Open,” Raducanu said in statement. “I am currently suffering from tonsillitis and am unable to compete this week. Thank you to the tournament for the great hospitality here in Austin.”

Injury and illness have limited Raducanu to three matches this season.

Since her run to the Seoul semifinals last September, Raducanu has played only four matches, posting a 2-2 record, as her ranking as dropped to No. 81.