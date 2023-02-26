- Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Austin Open
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Austin Open
- Updated: February 26, 2023
Emma Raducanu is out of the inaugural Austin ATX Open.
The 2021 US Open champion withdrew from the event due to a bout with tonsillitis.
Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the tournament due to illness.— ATX Open (@AtxOpen) February 26, 2023
“I’m sorry to have to withdraw from the ATX Open,” Raducanu said. “I am currently suffering from tonsillitis and am unable to compete this week. Thank you to the tournament for the great hospitality here in Austin.”
Injury and illness have limited Raducanu to three matches this season.
Since her run to the Seoul semifinals last September, Raducanu has played only four matches, posting a 2-2 record, as her ranking as dropped to No. 81.