Don't Miss
- Dubai Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, February 28, 2023
- Tennis Channel to Televise The Slam Exhibition from Las Vegas
- Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Indian Wells
- Ricky’s picks for this week’s ATP events in Dubai, Acapulco, and Santiago
- Norrie outlasts struggling Alcaraz for Rio de Janeiro title
- Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Austin Open
- Dubai Draws and Schedule for Monday, February 27, 2023
- Krejcikova Stuns World No. 1 Swiatek to Win Dubai Title
- Grand Slam Champions and Future Stars to Face off in Dubai
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Doha final: Medvedev vs. Murray
- Marathon man Murray wins in three once more, saves five match points
- Swiatek to Face Krejickova in Dubai Final of French Open Champions
- Fila Unveils Tie Breaker Collection for BNP Paribas Open
- Carlos Alcaraz Reveals One Champion Who “Enchanted” Him
- John McEnroe Band, Bryan Brothers Band to Play BNP Paribas Open
Dubai Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, February 28, 2023
-
- Updated: February 27, 2023
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
February 27-March 4, 2023
Prize Money: $2,855,495
Stars Convene in Desert
The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has a long history of welcoming some of the top players in the game. Roger Federer owns a tournament record eight titles, followed by five-time titlist Novak Djokovic. Former World No. 1s Thomas Muster, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Andy Roddick, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have also triumphed at the ATP 500.
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Draw: click here
Results: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, February 28 click here
← Previous Story Dubai Draws and Schedule for Monday, February 27, 2023