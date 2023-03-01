Dubai Draws and Schedule for Thursday, March 2, 2023

Borna Coric faces red-hot Daniil Medvedev in Dubai on Thursday.







Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

February 27-March 4, 2023

Prize Money: $2,855,495



Stars Convene in Desert

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has a long history of welcoming some of the top players in the game. Roger Federer owns a tournament record eight titles, followed by five-time titlist Novak Djokovic. Former World No. 1s Thomas Muster, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Andy Roddick, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have also triumphed at the ATP 500.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Draws

