Dubai Draws and Schedule for Monday, February 27, 2023

- Updated: February 26, 2023
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
February 27-March 4, 2023
Prize Money: $2,855,495
Stars Convene in Desert
The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has a long history of welcoming some of the top players in the game. Roger Federer owns a tournament record eight titles, followed by five-time titlist Novak Djokovic. Former World No. 1s Thomas Muster, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Andy Roddick, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have also triumphed at the ATP 500.
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Draw: click here
Results: click here
Order of Play for Monday, February 27 click here
