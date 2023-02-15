Dominic Thiem Receives Indian Wells Wild Card

Former Indian Wells champion Dominic Thiem has received a BNP Paribas Open wild card.

Dominic Thiem will return to Tennis Paradise next month.

The 2019 BNP Paribas Open champion has received a wild card into next month’s BNP Paribas Open.

“It’s unbelievable news for me as it’s a tournament I love,” Thiem said. “It’s going to be the first time I play there since I won the tournament in 2019. So looking forward to seeing you all there.”

Currently ranked No. 99, Thiem is trying to regain the form he showed when capturing the 2020 US Open.