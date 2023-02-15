Don't Miss
- ATP, WTA Stars to Mix It Up in Eisenhower Cup at Indian Wells
- Rotterdam ABN AMRO Open Draws and Schedule for Thursday, February 16, 2023
- Dominic Thiem Receives Indian Wells Wild Card
- Sock loses to full-time real estate investor in Delray Beach Open
- Ricky’s picks for Wednesday in Rotterdam, including Rublev vs. De Minaur
- Rotterdam ABN AMRO Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Felix Auger-Aliassime Soars in Rotterdam Return
- USTA Extends US Open Rights Deal with Warner Bros.
- Ricky’s picks for Tuesday in Rotterdam, with Tsitsipas and Medvedev in action
- Rotterdam ABN AMRO Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, February 14, 2023
- Richard Gasquet, Grigor Dimitrov Turn Back Time in Rotterdam First-Round Wins
- Wu defeats Isner in Dallas, makes history as first ATP title winner
- Ricky’s preview and pick for Monday in Rotterdam: Bublik vs. Wawrinka
- Ricky’s preview and picks for this week’s ATP 250s in Delray Beach and Buenos Aires
- Ricky’s picks for the ATP 500 in Rotterdam: Rune revels is favorable draw
Dominic Thiem Receives Indian Wells Wild Card
-
- Updated: February 15, 2023
Dominic Thiem will return to Tennis Paradise next month.
The 2019 BNP Paribas Open champion has received a wild card into next month’s BNP Paribas Open.
“It’s unbelievable news for me as it’s a tournament I love,” Thiem said. “It’s going to be the first time I play there since I won the tournament in 2019. So looking forward to seeing you all there.”
Testing, testing 🎙— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) February 15, 2023
2019 champion @domithiem has an important announcement to make 🗣🌴 pic.twitter.com/84NwqlIyMU
Currently ranked No. 99, Thiem is trying to regain the form he showed when capturing the 2020 US Open.
← Previous Story Felix Auger-Aliassime Soars in Rotterdam Return