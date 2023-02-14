- Felix Auger-Aliassime Soars in Rotterdam Return
Felix Auger-Aliassime Soars in Rotterdam Return
- Updated: February 14, 2023
Felix Auger-Aliassime shattered a ceiling in Rotterdam last year.
Today, the reigning ABN AMRO Open champion bruised the back wall in his Rotterdam return.
An assertive Auger-Aliassime swatted 13 aces sweeping Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-3 in his ABN AMRO Open return.
It was Auger-Aliassime’s sixth straight Rotterdam win, including successive victories over Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas to raise the Rotterdam title trophy last February.
That was a monumental moment in the Canadian’s career: his first ATP title after Auger-Aliassime started off with an ignominious 0-8 record in ATP finals.
So how will Auger-Aliassime respond to the pressure of defending an ATP title for the first time?
The third-seeded Canadian served with command. Auger-Aliassime served 64 percent, won 30 of 35 first-serve points and saved both break points he faced.
FAA-NTASTIC 🔥@felixtennis putting on a show in Rotterdam!#abnamroopen pic.twitter.com/9oUHYA6lsn— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 14, 2023
Quick off the mark, the Canadian caught up to a drop shot and dabbed a slick backhand angled pass coming to a sliding stop with the first break point. When Sonego’s diagonal forehand strayed, Auger-Aliassime had the break and a 4-2 lead.
Facing a 15-30 hole in the following game, the Canadian landed heavy serves dodging danger to back up the break for 5-2.
The third seed flicked a lob that Sonego couldn’t solve for a break and set point. Auger-Aliassime earned his second straight break scoring his fourth consecutive game to snatch a one-set lead.
Auger-Aliassime served 62 percent, won 12 of 13 first-serve points and smacked 6 aces in the 37-minute opener.
Outrageous athleticism from Auger-Aliassime saw him stab a volley, sprint back to the baseline where he improvised a slice-bounce smash then banged a backhand pass crosscourt for double set point. That stirring sequence brought a smile even to Sonego’s face.
The Italian wasn’t done. Sonego scalded a forehand return winner to save the first match point.
Auger-Aliassime sealed a sweep in style scorching his 13th ace out wide to end a one hour, 22-minute victory.
The win sends Auger-Aliassime into a round of 16 meeting vs. Gregoire Barrere.
French qualifier Barrere beat Belgian David Goffin 6-0, 7-6(3) for his third straight win following two qualifying victories.
In a dramatic duel that spanned exactly three hours, Hubert Hurkacz edged Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 6-7(7), 7-6(4). Hurkacz hammered 26 aces against three double faults defeating the world No. 24 for the first time in four meetings.
The fifth-seeded Hurkacz will try to beat former finalist Grigor Dimitrov for the first time when they meet in the round of 16. Dimitrov has edged Hurkacz 7-6 in the third set of their two prior career meetings.
Alexander Zverev zapped 10 aces without a double fault and denied all three break points he faced in a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Soonwoo Kwon.