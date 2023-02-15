ATP, WTA Stars to Mix It Up in Eisenhower Cup at Indian Wells

Mixed magic is coming to the BNP Paribas Open.

Some of tennis’ top stars will mix it up in Indian Wells next month.

Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will partner defending men’s champion Taylor Fritz in a new, mixed doubles format for the 2023 Eisenhower Cup Presented By Masimo– a one-night Tie Break Tens event to take place under the lights of Stadium 2 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Tuesday, March 7.

The 2023 Eisenhower Cup will consist of a mixed doubles format for the first time as it returns to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden having raised more than $300,000 for local charities in its past three iterations.

The event will feature ATP and WTA stars joining forces, including many compatriots, to compete in a one-off charitable event on the eve of main draw action at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

“We are thrilled that The Eisenhower Cup will return for a fourth time to serve as a meaningful charitable event to ring in two weeks of exciting action in Tennis Paradise,” said Tommy Haas, BNP Paribas Open Tournament Director. “Tennis fans will be treated to the brightest stars of both tours pairing up for a fun and unique mixed doubles event, and we extend our sincerest thank you to all players for their participation in supporting this great cause.”

The following pairings are confirmed to compete in the 2023 Eisenhower Cup, with one additional participating team set be announced in the coming weeks:



2023 Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka + 2022 BNP Paribas Open Champion Taylor Fritz



World No. 1, 2022 BNP Paribas Open Champion Iga Swiatek + World No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz



2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu + 2021 BNP Paribas Open Champion Cameron Norrie



2021 US Open Finalist Leylah Fernandez + World No. 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime



World No. 3 Ons Jabeur+ World No. 4 Casper Ruud



World No. 4 Jessica Pegula + 2023 Australian Open Semifinalist Tommy Paul



World No. 7 Maria Sakkari + World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas



The fast-paced, innovative Tie Break Tens format consists of first to ten-point tie break matches.



The event will be an eight-team single elimination draw, with a total of seven matches being held over the course of the evening at Stadium 2.



The event will begin at 7:15pm on Tuesday, March 7 with gates opening to Stadium 2 at 5:45pm.



Tickets are now on sale starting at $50 with complimentary parking and all proceeds going to local charities, including The Champions Volunteer Foundation.



Eisenhower Cup ticketholders will also be able to access the grounds early and gain admission to the BNP Paribas Open qualifying days taking place all-day on March 7 before the nighttime event.



For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://bnpparibasopen.com/tennis-events/eisenhower-cup/.