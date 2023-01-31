- Djokovic on track to play U.S. Open, but out of Indian Wells and Miami
Emma Raducanu Joins Austin Field
The Austin field will pop with US Open champions.
Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, has entered the field for the inaugural ATX Open.
The tournament is set for February 27-March 5th at Westwood Country Club.
The 77th-ranked Raducanu joins fellow former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, who won the 2017 Flushing Meadows major, and 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins committing to play the WTA Tour 250 tournament.
“We are thrilled that Emma, the youngest Grand Slam champion in the game today, will be coming to the ATX Open,” said Christo Van Rensburg, DropShot Series Tournament Director. “We look forward to her joining Danielle, Sloane and Peyton for our inaugural tournament, and are very excited to know that we will be welcoming them to Austin in less than one month.”
Ranked No. 150 entering the 2021 US Open, Raducanu had to get through three rounds of qualifying to join the main draw field. Raducanu made history as the first by a qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam singles championship, and she did so without dropping a set in any of her 10 matches in New York.
At 18-years-old, Raducanu was the youngest to win a major since Maria Sharapova surprised Serena Williams to win Wimbledon as a 17-year-old in 2004.
In 2022, Raducanu reached the semifinals in Seoul and added quarterfinals in Stuttgart and Washington, Born in Toronto, the 20-year-old represents Great Britain after moving to the London area when she was 2.
The initial entry list for the 32-player ATX Open field will be released later this week. The event, which will be the WTA first tournament held in the United States during the WTA’s 50th anniversary season, will also feature a 16-team doubles field.
Two sessions – one during the day and one in the evening – will be held on each of the first six days of the ATX Open, Monday, February 27 through Saturday, March 4. The tournament concludes with the singles and doubles finals on Sunday, March 5. Full series packages starting at $450 provide the best ticket value to all 13 sessions.
ATX Open tickets and packages are available now and can be purchased at ATXOpen.com/tickets.