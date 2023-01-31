- 2023 Australian Open Sets Grand Slam Attendance Record
2023 Australian Open Sets Grand Slam Attendance Record
- Updated: January 31, 2023
The Happy Slam was a wildly popular party.
The 2023 Australian Open set the Grand Slam attendance record for both two-week and three-week attendance.
The Melbourne major broke the two-week attendance record with 839,192 fans through the gates, compared with the previous record of 812,174 set in 2020.
A further 63,120 fans attending events during qualifying week bringing the three-week total to a record 902,312 fans.
Even without several superstar players including recently-retired Roger Federer and Serena Williams, 42-year-old legend Venus Williams, US Open champion and 2022 AO doubles champion Nick Kyrgios in action, fans flocked to Melbourne Park.
Here is Australian Open 2023 by the numbers according to Tennis Australia stats.
Attendance
Australian Open 2023 broke the two-week attendance record with 839,192 fans through the gates, compared with the previous record of 812,174 set in 2020
Across the three weeks from Monday, January 9-Sunday, January 29th, 902,312 people visited Melbourne Park
Records were broken for 11 individual sessions and seven day/night totals.
Middle Saturday was the highest attended day/night in the history of the Australian Open with 94,854 fans – the previous record was 93,709 set in 2020.
299,740 people attended events held in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Perth and Sydney in the lead-in to Australian Open 2023, and a further 63,120 attended Australian Open qualifying.
More than 1.2 million people attended events across the entire Australian Summer of Tennis.
During Qualifying Week, 63,120 fans enjoyed world-class tennis and entertainment each day, including qualifying matches, Perfect Practice matches, Tennis Plays for Peace charity match, Novak Djokovic v Nick Kyrgios Arena Showdown and Kids Tennis Day
Kids Tennis Day returned to Melbourne Park on the Saturday before main draw with 15,649 people – the majority of which were children getting the chance to see their heroes and try out Tennis Hot Shots