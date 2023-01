Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer Congratulate Novak Djokovic on 10th Australian Open Title

Photo credit: Laver Cup Facebook

Big 3 icons Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer delivered major congratulations to Novak Djokovic for his historic run down under.

The 35-year-old Serbian outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) collecting his record-extending 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam crown equaling rival Rafa Nadal’s men’s major mark.

While fans of the Big 3 continue to dispute the one, true GOAT, both Nadal and Federer praised fellow Big 3 champion Djokovic for awesome achievement in Australia.

“Congrats Nole, to you and your team for this great achievement. Enjoy the moment!” Nadal wrote in an Instagram post.

“Incredible effort, again. Congratulations!!” Federer posted on his Instagram stories.

Goran Ivanisevic, Djokovic’s coach, and Boris Becker, Djokovic’s former coach, both posted praise on social media.