Tiley on Australian Open COVID Policy
- Updated: January 10, 2023
Coronavirus won’t sideline players at the Australian Open.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley announced if a player tests positive for COVID-19 during the season’s first Grand Slam, the player will be permitted to play.
Additionally, players will not be tested for Coronavirus during the tournament.
The Australian Open starts on January 16th.
It’s a marked contrast to the 2021 Australian Open played in a biosecure bubble as Melbourne imposed some of the strictest pandemic policies on the planet.
Tiley said changes are a reflection of current community health policy.
“We just wanted to follow what’s currently in the community,” Tiley told the media in Melbourne. “We have gone a step further by making a recommendation around staying away when you’re ill, and that our medical staff will continue to monitor that, with the players individually as well.”