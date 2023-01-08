Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams Withdraw from Australian Open

- Djokovic triumphs in Adelaide after saving championship point against Korda
- Updated: January 8, 2023
Naomi Osaka’s absence from the pro tour continues.
Two-time Australian Open champion Osaka officially withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open today. Osaka did not cite a specific reason for her withdrawal.
Dayana Yastremska replaces Osaka in the Australian Open draw. Osaka joins one of her tennis heroes, 42-year-old Venus Williams, in pulling out of the Melbourne major.
The Australian Open starts on January 16th.
Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023 💙— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 8, 2023
Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams pulled the plug after suffering an injury playing last week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.
Former world No. 1 Osaka has not played a Tour-level match since Tokyo last September. Osaka’s last Grand Slam tournament win was a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Madison Brengle in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open last January. Osaka lost to Amanda Anisimova in her 2022 Roland Garros opener, did not play Wimbledon and fell to Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins the US Open first round.
Amanda Anisimova defeated defending-champion Osaka 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) in the Australian Open third round last January. Osaka played with passion in that match earning two match points before bowing. The former world No. 1 seemed to be finding her game and confidence with her run to the Miami Open final last April. Since Miami, Osaka has posted just three wins and failed to produce back-to-back victories.