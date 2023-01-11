Don't Miss
Carlos Alcaraz Stars as New Calvin Klein Model
-
- Updated: January 11, 2023
It takes confidence to strip down for a Calvin Klein underwear ad.
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz expounds on confidence in a series of ad spots for Calvin Klein.
“Confidence, for me, is to be yourself no matter what,” Alcaraz says.
The reigning US Open champion withdrew from next week’s Australian Open due to a right leg injury.
While waiting for his ATP return, Alcaraz fans can enjoy his new role as world-class underwear model.
