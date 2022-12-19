Venus Williams Receives 2023 Australian Open Wild Card

Former world No. 1 Venus Williams has received a wild card into the Australian Open, a full 25 years after her Melbourne Park debut. Photo credit: EPA

Venus Williams continues to be a champion of longevity.

The former world No. 1 Venus Williams has received a wild card into the main draw of the 2023 Australian Open.

The 42-year-old superstar will make her 22nd Australian Open appearance a full 25 years after her 1998 Melbourne Park debut.

The Australian Open is set for January 16-29th and Williams says she’s pumped to play the Happy Slam again.

“I am very excited to be returning to Melbourne to compete at the Australian Open in January,” Venus Williams said in a statement. “I’ve been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly.

“It will be an honor to play for the fans again and I’m looking forward to making more memories at the tournament this year.”

Seven-time major champion Venus owns a 54-21 lifetime Australian Open record. She ended 2022 on a six-match losing slide and didn’t win a match after her Wimbledon first-round win.

Two-time AO singles finalist Venus Williams partnered sister Serena Williams to four Australian Open doubles titles. Venus also joined forces with Justin Gimelstob to win the 1998 Australian Open mixed doubles championship.

Serena Williams defeated Venus Williams in a historic 2017 Australian Open final.