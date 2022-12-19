- Venus Williams Receives 2023 Australian Open Wild Card
- Tsitsipas, Rublev advance to Mubadala World Tennis Championship final
- BNP Paribas Open Earns ATP and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year Honors
- Alcaraz is ATP’s Most Improved Player, Ferrero Coach of the Year
- Roger Federer’s Final Outfit on Display in Hall of Fame Exhibit
- Sky Sports Signs 5-Year Pact for US Open TV Rights for U.K. and Ireland
- “Break point” less than a month away as trailer for Netflix series is released
- Taylor Fritz wins in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi next up on exhibition swing
- Iga Swiatek Earns WTA Player of the Year Honors
- Nadal wins ATP Fan Favorite Award for first time following 19-year Federer run
- Mubadala World Tennis Championship field includes Alcaraz, Ruud, and Tsitsipas
- Watch Roger Federer Recall the Day Wimbledon Security Denied Him Entry
- Spanish Showdown: Rafa Nadal to Play Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas Exhibition
- Tennis Channel to Celebrate Careers of Roger Federer and Serena Williams on Saturday, December 10th
- Hall of Fame Coach Nick Bollettieri Has Died at Age 91
Venus Williams Receives 2023 Australian Open Wild Card
-
- Updated: December 19, 2022
Venus Williams continues to be a champion of longevity.
The former world No. 1 Venus Williams has received a wild card into the main draw of the 2023 Australian Open.
The 42-year-old superstar will make her 22nd Australian Open appearance a full 25 years after her 1998 Melbourne Park debut.
The Australian Open is set for January 16-29th and Williams says she’s pumped to play the Happy Slam again.
“I am very excited to be returning to Melbourne to compete at the Australian Open in January,” Venus Williams said in a statement. “I’ve been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly.
“It will be an honor to play for the fans again and I’m looking forward to making more memories at the tournament this year.”
Seven-time major champion Venus owns a 54-21 lifetime Australian Open record. She ended 2022 on a six-match losing slide and didn’t win a match after her Wimbledon first-round win.
Two-time AO singles finalist Venus Williams partnered sister Serena Williams to four Australian Open doubles titles. Venus also joined forces with Justin Gimelstob to win the 1998 Australian Open mixed doubles championship.
Serena Williams defeated Venus Williams in a historic 2017 Australian Open final.