Taylor Fritz of the US celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men’s final match of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 20 March 2022. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

There’s no place like Tennis Paradise.

ATP and WTA pros don’t always agree on everything, but one thing that keeps them in constant accord: the BNP Paribas Open is the best tournament on tour.

For a record-setting eighth straight year, the BNP Paribas Open has been voted the ATP Tour 1000 and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year. The year-end awards were announced on December 16 as the players of the ATP and WTA Tours once again voted Tennis Paradise as their favorite 1000-level event of the season.

Hundreds of thousands of eager tennis fans flocked to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden this past March as the BNP Paribas Open returned to its traditional springtime calendar slot for the first time since 2019. The on-court action on both the ATP and WTA side thrilled fans from start to finish, with two first-time singles champions prevailing in both draws.

Southern California native Taylor Fritz became the first American to win the BNP Paribas Open Men’s Singles competition in over 20 years, taking down Rafael Nadal in a thrilling championship match. On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek secured her first career title in Tennis Paradise, defeating Maria Sakkari in the final. The 2022 edition of Tennis Paradise would prove to be a breakthrough moment for both champions, as both Fritz and Swiatek carried their momentum from March into incredible 2022 seasons.

Tennis Paradise – as the BNP Paribas Open is known throughout the tennis community – has become beloved by players, fans, and media alike due to its unique tournament atmosphere. With world-class players competing in the stunning natural beauty and backdrop of the Coachella Valley, the event has become a must-see destination for tennis fans around the world.

