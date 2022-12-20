BNP Paribas Open to Launch New Era of Tennis Paradise in 2023

A general view of the Stadium Two at the BNP Paribas Open tennis in Indian Wells, California, USA. EPA/MICHAEL NELSON

Tennis Paradise will be even more engaging this March.

Welcome to the new era of Tennis Paradise.

The BNP Paribas Open today announced several upgraded amenities, partners and new events ahead of the 2023 tournament, which will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 6-19.

The new era of Tennis Paradise will feature an enhanced on-site retail experience; a trio of prestigious brand partners; a number of new food and beverage offerings; and the first-ever BNP Paribas Open Junior Championships for fans to enjoy free of charge.

“The 2023 edition of Tennis Paradise is shaping up to be the best one yet,” said Tournament Director Tommy Haas. “With a completely revamped retail experience, a host of new fan activations and events, and of course – the best tennis players in the world competing for the title, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome fans to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden this March.”

New Enhanced On-Site Retail Experience in Partnership with Legends

The BNP Paribas Open has partnered with global premium experiences company Legends to operate an enhanced on-site retail experience at the two-week tournament. Legends’ Global Merchandise division will provide an unparalleled retail experience with expanded merchandise offerings to all fans visiting the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Legends’ fully integrated retail and merchandising vertical solution works with world-class clients around the globe across e-commerce, in-venue retail, large scale live event, brick and mortar store operations, licensing, and customer merchandise. This includes vast experience developing and operating on-site retail at some of the world’s largest sporting events and premier venues including the Super Bowl, PGA Championship, SoFi Stadium and more.

2023 Sponsor Portfolio and Activations Set to Enhance Fan Experience

A number of high-profile brands have joined the BNP Paribas Open’s growing sponsorship portfolio this year, helping to bring the fan experience to life in Tennis Paradise through special on-site activations over the course of two weeks.

German premium automaker BMW returns as the Official Car of the BNP Paribas Open, with numerous vehicles on display throughout the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the duration of the tournament, highlighted by a three-car display outside of Stadium 2. Fans will be able to experience several new BMW models, including two all-new fully-electric vehicles, the BMW i4 sedan and BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle, and interact with company representatives to learn about the unique features of each model, set up test drives, and more.

Seabourn – the leader in ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel – will become the Official Cruise Line of the tournament. Seabourn will debut a hospitality lounge on site, providing fans with a stunning oasis showcasing the cruise line’s most coveted destinations and elevated luxury aesthetic. Seabourn’s premium travel offerings include smaller, more intimate ships with only 250-600 guests, personalized one-to-one service, and up-close expedition experiences.

Maestro Dobel rounds out the new additions to the tournament’s roster of partners. As the Official Tequila of the BNP Paribas Open, Maestro Dobel will keep fans in Tennis Paradise refreshed, relaxed and hydrated.

The tequila brand will also offer up its signature Ace Paloma as the “Official Cocktail of the BNP Paribas Open” for patrons on-site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, available at their centrally located branded and shaded bar.

Hollywood Icon Pink’s Hot Dogs Highlights Elevated Food & Beverage Offerings

A new era of food and dining options will also greet fans in Tennis Paradise in 2023.

Legendary Hollywood joint Pink’s Hot Dogs will be serving up their famous franks to patrons at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Pink’s has been a Southern California staple since 1939 and will be feeding fans in Tennis Paradise through the tournament with a concession option at Stadium 2.

Additionally, the tournament will welcome in new concession concept Lionel’s Fountain from renowned chef and restauranteur Christian Page, with a permanent location in Stadium 1 near Stadium Plaza. Also new to Stadium 1 is Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, which will help fans in Tennis Paradise cool off with their delicious frozen treats. Chef Tanya’s Kitchen, a vegan specialty restaurant based out of Palm Springs, will also join the Food Village lineup in 2023.

Local Palm Desert favorite Ristorante Mamma Gina will return in 2023, with its location on-site moving to Stadium 2.

Tournament to Debut First-Ever Junior Championships

While the ATP and WTA stars will continue to take center stage in Tennis Paradise, the 2023 BNP Paribas Open will offer more tennis than ever before for fans to enjoy. The first-ever BNP Paribas Open Junior Championships will be held during the second week of the tournament, offering promising junior tennis players the opportunity to play alongside the professionals. This combined boys’ and girls’ event will be an ITF Level 1 tournament and feature junior players from the United States and Canada, with plans to expand to a full international player field in 2024.

In addition, a new, free Family Day event will be held on Saturday, March 4, and welcome families with children of all ages for a host of fun activities including tennis, live entertainment, arts and crafts, games and more.

Tickets and packages for the 2023 BNP Paribas Open are now on-sale online at tennisparadise.com, via phone at 800.999.1585 (Option 2), or in-person at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden Box Office.