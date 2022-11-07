- Caty McNally Replaces Jessica Pegula on U.S. Team for Billie Jean King Cup
Caty McNally Replaces Jessica Pegula on U.S. Team for Billie Jean King Cup
- Updated: November 7, 2022
Caty McNally has been named to the United States squad for this week’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow.
McNally, ranked No. 111 in singles and No. 19 in doubles, steps in for American No. 1 Jessica Pegula, who withdrew from the team after playing singles and doubles at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. McNally joins a U.S. team that includes world No. 4 Coco Gauff, No. 14 Danielle Collins, Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend.
The 20-year-old McNally has won three of her six career WTA doubles crowns partnering good friend and teammate Gauff.
Captain Kathy Rinaldi’s U.S. team starts its Finals campaign on Wednesday, November 9, with a Group-stage matchup vs. Poland, at 4 p.m. local time, and conclude Group play vs. the Czech Republic on Friday, November 11, at 4:30 p.m. local time.
The Group winner of those three nations will advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
The championship tie is Sunday, November 13.
Click here for the full Billie Jean King Cup schedule.
Tennis Channel will carry the competition in the U.S.