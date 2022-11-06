Carlos Alcaraz Ends 2022 Season Due to Abdominal Tear

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain has ended his 2022 season after suffering a torn left abdominal muscle in Paris. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz’s historic 2022 season has come to an end.

The world No. 1 announced he will be sidelined for at least six weeks after tearing his left abdominal muscle in Friday’s Rolex Paris Masters quarterfinal loss to Holger Rune.

The injury knocks Alcaraz out of both the ATP Finals in Turin and the Davis Cup Finals in Spain.

“After my withdrawal yesterday and having been evaluated by my medical team, @drlopezmartinez and @JuanjoMoreno_M , unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks,” Alcaraz posted on social media. “Unfortunately I won’t make the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals.

“It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important to me, but all I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery. Thank you for the support!”

Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz will replace Alcaraz in the eight-man field for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.