Emma Raducanu Receives MBE From King Charles

Emma Raducanu after she was made a MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by King Charles III at Windsor Castle on November 29, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Paul Grover – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu has gone from major mastery to major majesty.

In a remarkable run, Raducanu rose from qualifier to Queen of Queens with her inspired run to the 2021 US Open title.

Fourteen months later, Raducanu has been honored by royalty.

The 20-year-old Raducanu was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles on Tuesday.

“It’s been great to receive my honor today from His Majesty the King—I feel extremely grateful,” Raducanu said in a statement after receiving the MBE from King Charles at an investiture ceremony conducted at Windsor Castle.

The honor comes after Raducanu made history as the first qualifier, male or female, to capture a Grand Slam singles championship at the 2021 US Open.

It’s the second time in recent years the Royal Family has recognized a British tennis star’s contributions.

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray was officially knighted by then Prince Charles in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in May of 2019.