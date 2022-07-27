10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Venus Williams Returns to Singles Action in Washington, DC

Venus Williams is making a singles return. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Venus Williams is coming back for a solo turn.

The 42-year-old iconic champion will launch her singles comeback at the Citi Open in Washington, DC. Williams, who partnered Jamie Murray in mixed doubles at Wimbledon last month, will also play the National Bank Open in Toronto.

It will be the former world No. 1’s DC debut.

“I am excited to be playing the Citi Open for the first time this summer,” said Williams. “I love Washington, DC, and returning to the nation’s capital to play in front of a community that has supported me so strongly feels like a homecoming. I am looking forward to being back on the courts and competing in DC soon.”


The Citi Open will mark Venus’ first singles appearance on the WTA Tour since August of 2021. More recently, she played mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Jamie Murray, where they lost in the second round.

The four-time Olympic gold-medal champion will make her 11th appearance in Canada.

“I’m so excited to be back playing the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, said Williams. “I love the city, the tournament, and I look forward to being back in Toronto.”

Williams’ appearance in Washington, DC next week will be her first Tour-level singles match since she lost to Hsieh Su-Wei at the WTA Chicago Women’s Open last August.