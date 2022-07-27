Venus Williams Returns to Singles Action in Washington, DC

Venus Williams is making a singles return. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Venus Williams is coming back for a solo turn.

The 42-year-old iconic champion will launch her singles comeback at the Citi Open in Washington, DC. Williams, who partnered Jamie Murray in mixed doubles at Wimbledon last month, will also play the National Bank Open in Toronto.

It will be the former world No. 1’s DC debut.

“I am excited to be playing the Citi Open for the first time this summer,” said Williams. “I love Washington, DC, and returning to the nation’s capital to play in front of a community that has supported me so strongly feels like a homecoming. I am looking forward to being back on the courts and competing in DC soon.”