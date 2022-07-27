- Venus Williams Returns to Singles Action in Washington, DC
- Reilly Opelka Withdraws from Atlanta Open
- Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Atlanta Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- ATP Tennis From Atlanta • Ricky’s picks for Day 3 • Top seed Opelka and 2021 runner-up Nakashima in action
- McEnroe Brothers, Bryan Brothers Headline Hamptons Charity Pro-Am for Johnny Mac Tennis Project
- Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Generali Open Kitzbühel Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Tennis News: Ricky’s picks for the Atlanta Open: Former champs Isner, Kyrgios, and de Minaur all playing
- Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Generali Open Kitzbühel Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- New York City Renaming West 143rd Street in Althea Gibson’s Honor
- Atlanta Open Draws and Schedule for Monday, July 25, 2022
- Generali Open Kitzbühel Draws and Schedule for Monday, July 25, 2022
- Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Monday, July 25, 2022
Venus Williams Returns to Singles Action in Washington, DC
-
- Updated: July 27, 2022
Venus Williams is coming back for a solo turn.
The 42-year-old iconic champion will launch her singles comeback at the Citi Open in Washington, DC. Williams, who partnered Jamie Murray in mixed doubles at Wimbledon last month, will also play the National Bank Open in Toronto.
It will be the former world No. 1’s DC debut.
“I am excited to be playing the Citi Open for the first time this summer,” said Williams. “I love Washington, DC, and returning to the nation’s capital to play in front of a community that has supported me so strongly feels like a homecoming. I am looking forward to being back on the courts and competing in DC soon.”
.@Venuseswilliams joins sister @serenawilliams in Toronto!!!— National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) July 20, 2022
Venus enters as a wild card into the #NBO22 for her 11th appearance at the tournament.
Read more: https://t.co/S4r8b2g4HD pic.twitter.com/C3qRTP2y8f
The Citi Open will mark Venus’ first singles appearance on the WTA Tour since August of 2021. More recently, she played mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Jamie Murray, where they lost in the second round.
The four-time Olympic gold-medal champion will make her 11th appearance in Canada.
“I’m so excited to be back playing the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, said Williams. “I love the city, the tournament, and I look forward to being back in Toronto.”
Williams’ appearance in Washington, DC next week will be her first Tour-level singles match since she lost to Hsieh Su-Wei at the WTA Chicago Women’s Open last August.