- Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, Venus Williams Receive Cincinnati Wild Cards
- Generali Open Kitzbühel Draws and Schedule for Friday, July 29, 2022
- ATP Tennis – Update on the players from Atlanta Open
- Venus Williams Returns to Singles Action in Washington, DC
- Reilly Opelka Withdraws from Atlanta Open
- Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Atlanta Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- ATP Tennis From Atlanta • Ricky’s picks for Day 3 • Top seed Opelka and 2021 runner-up Nakashima in action
- McEnroe Brothers, Bryan Brothers Headline Hamptons Charity Pro-Am for Johnny Mac Tennis Project
- Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Generali Open Kitzbühel Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Tennis News: Ricky’s picks for the Atlanta Open: Former champs Isner, Kyrgios, and de Minaur all playing
- Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Generali Open Kitzbühel Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- New York City Renaming West 143rd Street in Althea Gibson’s Honor
Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, Venus Williams Receive Cincinnati Wild Cards
-
- Updated: July 28, 2022
A trio of Grand Slam champions—Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin and Venus Williams—have been awarded main-draw wild cards for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.
The trio join Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios as wild-card recipients.
Together with the WTA 1000 women’s tournament, the Western & Southern Open player fields feature the world’s top-ranked 41 men and 39 women, 11 past champions and 19 Grand Slam major winners including Serena Williams and 2021 U.S. Open champions Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu.
They. Are. Back. 🤩#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/gsiB9fg6c6— Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) July 28, 2022
The tournament’s first serve will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 13th for the qualifying rounds. The men’s and women’s singles finals will be played on Sunday, August 21st.
Reigning women’s champion Ash Barty retired and reigning men’s champion Alexander Zverev is recovering from torn ligaments in his foot.
Individual daily tickets for all sessions are on sale now. Multi-day ticket packages are sold out. Information about available tickets can be found at wsopen.com/tickets.
The Western & Southern Open, an ATP Masters 1000 and a WTA 1000 tournament, is part of the US Open Series and is held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.