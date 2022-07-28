Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, Venus Williams Receive Cincinnati Wild Cards

Sloane Stephens has received a Cincinnati wild card. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A trio of Grand Slam champions—Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin and Venus Williams—have been awarded main-draw wild cards for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The trio join Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios as wild-card recipients.

Together with the WTA 1000 women’s tournament, the Western & Southern Open player fields feature the world’s top-ranked 41 men and 39 women, 11 past champions and 19 Grand Slam major winners including Serena Williams and 2021 U.S. Open champions Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu.

The tournament’s first serve will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 13th for the qualifying rounds. The men’s and women’s singles finals will be played on Sunday, August 21st.

Reigning women’s champion Ash Barty retired and reigning men’s champion Alexander Zverev is recovering from torn ligaments in his foot.

Individual daily tickets for all sessions are on sale now. Multi-day ticket packages are sold out. Information about available tickets can be found at wsopen.com/tickets.

The Western & Southern Open, an ATP Masters 1000 and a WTA 1000 tournament, is part of the US Open Series and is held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.