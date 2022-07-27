- Venus Williams Returns to Singles Action in Washington, DC
Reilly Opelka Withdraws from Atlanta Open
- Updated: July 27, 2022
Reilly Opelka won’t be launching his US Open Series in Atlanta.
The top-seeded Opelka withdrew from the Atlanta Open today due to injury. Compatriot Steve Johnson will replace Opelka in the draw and face Belarusian Ilya Ivashka in tonight’s 7 p.m. match.
Opelka joins Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, who withdrew last night, in pulling out of Atlanta.
“Hey Atlanta fans, I’m sorry I have to withdraw,” Opelka said in a video statement. “Unfortunately, it’s part of the game. It’s a grueling season we got. This is one of my favorite weeks of the year. This is where I made my breakthrough run in 2016.
“It feels like home to me. It’s a bummer to pull out of your favorite tournament. So hopefully, I’ll be back on court soon in this summer swing. And I can’t wait to come back next year.”