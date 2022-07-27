10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Reilly Opelka Withdraws from Atlanta Open

Top-seeded Reilly Opelka will be replaced in the Atlanta field by compatriot Steve Johnson.

Reilly Opelka won’t be launching his US Open Series in Atlanta.

The top-seeded Opelka withdrew from the Atlanta Open today due to injury. Compatriot Steve Johnson will replace Opelka in the draw and face Belarusian Ilya Ivashka in tonight’s 7 p.m. match.

Opelka joins Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, who withdrew last night, in pulling out of Atlanta.

“Hey Atlanta fans, I’m sorry I have to withdraw,” Opelka said in a video statement. “Unfortunately, it’s part of the game. It’s a grueling season we got. This is one of my favorite weeks of the year. This is where I made my breakthrough run in 2016.

“It feels like home to me. It’s a bummer to pull out of your favorite tournament. So hopefully, I’ll be back on court soon in this summer swing. And I can’t wait to come back next year.”