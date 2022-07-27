Reilly Opelka Withdraws from Atlanta Open

Top-seeded Reilly Opelka will be replaced in the Atlanta field by compatriot Steve Johnson.

Reilly Opelka won’t be launching his US Open Series in Atlanta.

The top-seeded Opelka withdrew from the Atlanta Open today due to injury. Compatriot Steve Johnson will replace Opelka in the draw and face Belarusian Ilya Ivashka in tonight’s 7 p.m. match.

Opelka joins Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, who withdrew last night, in pulling out of Atlanta.

Unfortunately Reilly Opelka has withdrawn due to injury. Steve Johnson will take his place and play Ilya Ivashka tonight at 7 p.m.#AtlantaOpen | #USOpenSeries pic.twitter.com/DHF69DKMOc — Atlanta Open 🎾 (@ATLOpenTennis) July 27, 2022

“Hey Atlanta fans, I’m sorry I have to withdraw,” Opelka said in a video statement. “Unfortunately, it’s part of the game. It’s a grueling season we got. This is one of my favorite weeks of the year. This is where I made my breakthrough run in 2016.

“It feels like home to me. It’s a bummer to pull out of your favorite tournament. So hopefully, I’ll be back on court soon in this summer swing. And I can’t wait to come back next year.”