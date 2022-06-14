Serena Williams, Stan Wawrinka Lead Wimbledon Wild Cards

- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 15th, 2022
- Updated: June 14, 2022
Grand Slam champions return to Wimbledon’s grass this month.
Twenty-three-time major champion Serena Williams and three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka headline the Wimbledon main-draw wild cards The Championships announced today.
Seven-time Wimbledon winner Serena Williams will launch her comeback playing doubles with Ons Jabeur in Eastbourne next week before making her 21st Wimbledon appearance.
Wimbledon starts on June 27th.
The 40-year-old Serena Williams, who has not played since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon last year, is one of six singles wild cards Wimbledon named on Tuesday.
She joins five British women – Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Sonay Kartal, Yuriko Miyazaki and Katie Swan – on the list.
On the men’s side, Stan Wawrinka and Tim Van Rijthoven were given main draw wild cards, along with five other British men – Liam Broady, Jay Clarke, Alistair Gray, Paul Jubb and Ryan Peniston, who upset Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud at Queen’s Club today in his ATP main-draw debut.