- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 15th, 2022
- Serena Williams, Stan Wawrinka Lead Wimbledon Wild Cards
- Serena Williams Will Play Eastbourne Doubles in Preparation for Wimbledon Comeback
- Andy Murray out of Queen’s Club, another former champion survives as Cilic wins in three sets
- Olympic Gold-Medal Champion Monica Puig Announces Retirement
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
- Andy Murray Withdraws from Queen’s Club
- Tennis News – Van Rijthoven captures shock title in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Medvedev still goes to No. 1
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 13, 2022
- Stuttgart Investigating Kyrgios Claim of Racist Fan Taunt
- Andy Murray makes it to second final of 2022 after beating Kyrgios in Stuttgart semis
- Alison Riske Advances to 13th Final on Grass of Nottingham
- 10sBalls Shares Ricky’s Tennis Picks For the Stuttgart Semis: Andy Murray vs. Nick Kyrgios and Berrettini vs. Otte
- Tsitsipas, Murray set up Stuttgart Tennis showdown, Kyrgios also reaches quarterfinals
- Wimbledon Prize Money Increase Benefits Qualifiers
Serena Williams Will Play Eastbourne Doubles in Preparation for Wimbledon Comeback
-
- Updated: June 14, 2022
Serena Williams announced her comeback is coming at Wimbledon.
The former world No. 1 will play Wimbledon on a wild card.
Serena Williams, who announced her comeback in an Instagram post this morning, will warm-up for Wimbledon playing Eastbourne doubles with Ons Jabeur next week.
“I am excited to return to the Rothesay International tournament in England and to be back on the grass – a surface that has been so good to me throughout my career,” Williams said. “Eastbourne has a unique charm that you don’t see anywhere else on Tour and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again.”
She's back. And back at Eastbourne. 👀— LTA (@the_LTA) June 14, 2022
Read more about @serenawilliams returning to the #RothesayInternational 👇
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena posted this image of her standing on a grass court clad in her Nike grass-court shoes with her customary ankle wrappings and her Wilson racquet bag in the background.
The 40-year-old Williams captioned the image “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there.
“Let’s Go #renasarmy.”
Wimbledon, which starts on June 27th, confirmed Williams’ return on a wild card.
The stage awaits.— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 14, 2022
Our 7-time champion @serenawilliams will return to Wimbledon as a wild card this summer for her 21st appearance pic.twitter.com/7ddMAv7mOq
Earlier this spring, Williams hinted at a Wimbledon comeback in a brief social media interview she did with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
It will be her 21st career appearance at The Championships.