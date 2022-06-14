10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Serena Williams Will Play Eastbourne Doubles in Preparation for Wimbledon Comeback

Serena Williams will play Eastbourne doubles next week in preparation for her Wimbledon return. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO COMMERCIAL SALES

Serena Williams announced her comeback is coming at Wimbledon.

The former world No. 1 will play Wimbledon on a wild card.

Serena Williams, who announced her comeback in an Instagram post this morning, will warm-up for Wimbledon playing Eastbourne doubles with Ons Jabeur next week.


 “I am excited to return to the Rothesay International tournament in England and to be back on the grass – a surface that has been so good to me throughout my career,” Williams said. “Eastbourne has a unique charm that you don’t see anywhere else on Tour and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again.”

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena posted this image of her standing on a grass court clad in her Nike grass-court shoes with her customary ankle wrappings and her Wilson racquet bag in the background.

The 40-year-old Williams captioned the image “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there.

“Let’s Go #renasarmy.”

Wimbledon, which starts on June 27th, confirmed Williams’ return on a wild card.

Earlier this spring, Williams hinted at a Wimbledon comeback in a brief social media interview she did with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

It will be her 21st career appearance at The Championships.