Report: Rafa Nadal and Wife Xisca Expecting First Child

Rafael Nadal is preparing for a bigger event than Wimbledon: Fatherhood.

The Grand Slam king’s queen, wife Maria “Xisca” Perello, is pregnant with the couple’s first child, according to published reports out of Spain.

“The exclusive pictures leave no room for doubt,” Hola Magazine reports. “Mery reveals her new maternity silhouette in a swimsuit.”

EXCLUSIVA: Rafa Nadal y Mery Perelló esperan su primer hijo: las imágenes que revelan su embarazo 🤰🏻 https://t.co/NwCu9ldWyt pic.twitter.com/pIjt2djwK3 — Revista ¡HOLA! (@hola) June 15, 2022

The couple have long spoken about their desire to have children.

Rafael Nadal and Maria “Xisca” Perello married on October 19, 2019 at the famed La Fortaleza castle in the couple’s native Mallorca.

The king of clay wed his queen in a private ceremony before about 350 guests, including former Spanish king Juan Carlos, Carlos Moya, Feliciano Lopez, David Ferrer, Juan Monaco and Fernando Verdasco.

The couple dated for more than 14 years after being introduced by Nadal’s younger sister, Maria Isabel.

Hola Magazine reported Rafa popped the question to Xisca during a romantic evening in Rome in May of 2018.