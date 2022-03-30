Don't Miss
Dominic Thiem Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Updated: March 30, 2022
Dominic Thiem’s comeback has been interrupted.
The 2020 US Open champion announced he has tested positive for Coronavirus.
“Looks like lately the good news don’t last long,” Thiem posted on Instagram. “Last night after dinner, I started feeling unwell and didn’t have a good night. After developing mild symptoms, I decided to take a test this morning, which came back positive for COVID-19.
“Now I have to wait and see how it develops. I’ll keep you posted.
Thank you all in advance for your support!”
