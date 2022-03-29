Don't Miss
- Ron The King Of The Drop Shots Is Now Slicing and Dicing In Tennis Heaven
- Matteo Berrettini Recovering from Hand Surgery
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, March 30th
- Tennis’ Shining Moment at The Academy Awards Overshadowed by Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, March 29th
- Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock, Wins Oscar for “King Richard” • Tennis Dad Richard Williams Showed More Class Than Smith
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Monday, March 28th
- Kyrgios cruises, Sinner survives marathon to set up meeting at Miami Open
- Ricky’s Tennis picks for Monday in Miami: Tsitsipas vs. de Minaur and Fritz vs. Paul
- Tiafoe: American Success Inspires
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, March 27th
- Brooksby avoids default for racket throw, advances to Miami Tennis second round
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, March 26th
- Sore Shoulder Knocks Muguruza Out of Miami and Charleston
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Friday, March 25th
Matteo Berrettini Recovering from Hand Surgery
-
- Updated: March 29, 2022
Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini is recovering from hand surgery.
“My team and I have been speaking to medical experts since my withdrawal from Miami with a right hand injury,” Berrettini wrote on Instagram. “Following multiple scans and assessments we decided a minor operation was the best solution to ensure a full and quick recovery.
“Earlier today I had the operation and I’m happy to report it went extremely well. My doctor and team are already discussing plans for me to get back on-court. I will provide an update as soon as this plan is finalized.”
Get well soon Matteo!
← Previous Story Tiafoe: American Success Inspires