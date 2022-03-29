Matteo Berrettini Recovering from Hand Surgery

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini is recovering from hand surgery.

“My team and I have been speaking to medical experts since my withdrawal from Miami with a right hand injury,” Berrettini wrote on Instagram. “Following multiple scans and assessments we decided a minor operation was the best solution to ensure a full and quick recovery.

“Earlier today I had the operation and I’m happy to report it went extremely well. My doctor and team are already discussing plans for me to get back on-court. I will provide an update as soon as this plan is finalized.”

Get well soon Matteo!