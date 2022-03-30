- Ricky’s 10sBalls/ Tennis picks for Thursday in Miami: Medvedev vs. Hurkacz and Alcaraz vs. Kecmanovic
- Dominic Thiem Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Ron The King Of The Drop Shots Is Now Slicing and Dicing In Tennis Heaven
- Matteo Berrettini Recovering from Hand Surgery
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, March 30th
- Tennis’ Shining Moment at The Academy Awards Overshadowed by Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
- Nick Kyrgios implodes to end Miami Tennis, Sinner advances along with Alcaraz
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, March 29th
- Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock, Wins Oscar for “King Richard” • Tennis Dad Richard Williams Showed More Class Than Smith
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Monday, March 28th
- Kyrgios cruises, Sinner survives marathon to set up meeting at Miami Open
- Ricky’s Tennis picks for Monday in Miami: Tsitsipas vs. de Minaur and Fritz vs. Paul
- Tiafoe: American Success Inspires
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, March 27th
- Brooksby avoids default for racket throw, advances to Miami Tennis second round
Ricky’s 10sBalls/ Tennis picks for Thursday in Miami: Medvedev vs. Hurkacz and Alcaraz vs. Kecmanovic
-
- Updated: March 30, 2022
By Ricky Dimon
An intriguing Miami quarterfinal lineup on Thursday is highlighted by Daniil Medvedev, who can clinch a return to the No. 1 ranking. Medvedev meets defending champ Hubert Hurkacz, while Carlos Alcaraz faces Miomir Kecmanovic.
Here are my previews and picks for the two matchups.
(1) Daniil Medvedev vs. (8) Hubert Hurkacz
If the three previous encounters between Medvedev and Hurkacz are anything to go by, their showdown in the Miami Open quarterfinals should be a fun one. Final sets have been required on every occasion; Hurkacz pulled off a 2-6, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 upset at Wimbledon last summer before Medvedev prevailed 2-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(5) at the Toronto Masters and 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 at the Nitto ATP Finals.
There is no reason to think anything will be different this time around. Hurkacz is the defending champion and he has extended his Miami winning streak to nine matches with victories over Arthur Rinderknech, Aslan Karatsev, and Lloyd Harris–dropping one set to Karatsev in the process. Following a brief post-Australian Open slump, Medvedev seems to be rounding back into form with straight-set defeats of Andy Murray, Pedro Martinez, and Jenson Brooksby. The 26-year-old has extra motivation in the form of regaining the No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic, which he will accomplish next week if he beats Hurkacz. That along with slow conditions to help Medvedev play his way into a ton of baseline rallies should allow the favorite to get the best of another competitive contest.
Pick: Medvedev in 3
(14) Carlos Alcaraz vs. Miomir Kecmanovic
Alcaraz vs. Kecmanovic may not be as competitive given the absolutely incredible level that the 18-year-old is displaying right now, but if nothing else this should be a clinic in ball-striking from both sides of the court. Kecmanovic is also one of the hottest players on tour to begin this season, with a fourth-round run at the Australian Open, a quarterfinal finish in Indian Wells, and now another quarterfinal appearance in Miami. The 22-year-old avenged his three-set loss in the desert to eventual champion Taylor Fritz by upsetting the American 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday night.
As well as Kecmanovic is playing, nobody–perhaps not even Medvedev–is on par with Alcaraz this fortnight. The Spaniard has built on his Indian Wells semifinal performance with straight-set wins over Marton Fucsovics, Marin Cilic, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Despite playing well, himself, Tsitsipas could not take a set or even force a tiebreaker in their fourth-round battle. Expect an extremely high-quality affair, but a clear edge goes to Alcaraz.
Pick: Alcaraz in 2
Ricky contributes to10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.