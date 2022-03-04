Serena Williams Calls Out New York Times Error

- Nick Kyrgios, Jack Sock Awarded 2022 BNP Paribas Open Wild Cards
- Updated: March 4, 2022
Though she’s been sidelined this season, Serena Williams still knows how to bring the heat.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Twitter to call out The New York Times for a major unforced error.
In an article about Serena’s venture firm raising $111 million, the New York Times ran a photo of older sister Venus Williams instead of Serena.
That miscue prompted this response from Serena.
No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes. pic.twitter.com/hvfCl5WUoz— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) March 2, 2022
“No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough,” Serena posted on Twitter. “This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures.
“To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes.”