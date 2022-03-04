- Nick Kyrgios, Jack Sock Awarded 2022 BNP Paribas Open Wild Cards
Nick Kyrgios, Jack Sock Awarded 2022 BNP Paribas Open Wild Cards
- Updated: March 4, 2022
Grand Slam doubles champions Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock are among those who have been awarded main draw wild cards into the 2022 BNP Paribas Open, a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event to be held March 7 – 20, 2022 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Nine Americans were also awarded wild card entry into the men’s and women’s main draw.
2022 Australian Open doubles champion and six-time ATP Tour singles titlist Kyrgios will look to improve upon his career best finish in the desert when he advanced to the quarterfinals in 2017. Sock, who has been ranked as high as World No. 8 and World No. 2 in singles and doubles respectively, will aim to build upon his prior success at the BNP Paribas Open, where he has reached the singles semifinal (2017) and captured two doubles titles (2015, 2018).
The men’s main draw wild cards are rounded out by 2018 BNP Paribas Open quarterfinalist and ten-time ATP Tour singles champion Sam Querrey, as well as one final men’s main draw wild card recipient to be announced in the coming days.
Former World No. 1, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time Grand Slam Champion Andy Murray was previously awarded a main draw wild card into the tournament.
On the women’s side, 20-year-old Emma Navarro, who won the 2021 NCAA Division I women’s singles title as a freshman at the University of Virginia, received a main draw wild card alongside fellow Americans Claire Liu, Hailey Baptiste, Katie Volynets, Elvina Kalieva and 2021 US Open Girls singles and doubles champion Robin Montgomery.
Former World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka and 2020 Australian Open Champion Sofia Kenin were previously awarded main draw wild cards.
Wild cards into the BNP Paribas Open men’s qualifying draw were awarded to Americans Brandon Holt, Emilio Nava and Sebastian Sec, as well as 2022 Australian Open Boys singles and doubles champion Bruno Kuzuhara and17-year-old Chinese junior Shang Juncheng.
Six Americans – 20-year-old American and five-time WTA doubles champion Catherine McNally, 2020 Orange Bowl Junior champion Ashlyn Kreuger, Reese Brantmeier, Theadora Rabman, Elizabeth Mandlik, and Alycia Parks – received wild cards into the BNP Paribas Open women’s qualifying draw.