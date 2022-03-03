Fila and Guest Designer Christopher Bevans Launch Tennis Collection to Debut On-Court at 2022 BNP Paribas Open

World No. 1 Ash Barty in her new Fila apparel. Photo credit: Fila

FILA has partnered with Christopher Bevans as a Guest Designer and Creative Collaborator to launch a new Spring tennis line, the Bevans Park Collection, to be unveiled at this year’s FILA-sponsored BNP Paribas Open. The collection is the second design collaboration between FILA and Bevans, and builds on the launch of the brand’s tennis-inspired FILA Renno x Bevans footwear released last September.

Bevans is an award-winning fashion designer and creative director with over 25 years of experience, working with globally recognized streetwear and athletic brands and dressing some of the world’s top athletes and celebrities. As a longtime fan of the game and avid player himself, the partnership continues to merge FILA and Bevans’ similar design aesthetic of creating activewear for optimum performance while maintaining classic and on-trend silhouettes.

The Bevans Park Collection incorporates colors and motifs that are personal to Christopher and his journey as a fashion designer, while considering the tournament’s court color and service, with hues that would be vibrant in the desert sun. Bevans Park shines with a nature-inspired palette, eclectic prints and high-performance fabrics. In a palette of white, navy, green, pink, teal and hints of orange, the collection features geometric patterns and sonic wave designs, which are meant to highlight the expression of energy as it relates to a player’s game.



Karolina Pliskova. Photo credit: Fila

“Tennis was an important part of my upbringing and the opportunity to work with such an iconic brand in the sport and to see our vision on center court, on the world’s top tennis players, is a dream come true for me,” said Bevans. “As someone who plays the game myself, I know that designing for optimum performance is the priority. I wanted to create pieces that would enhance and not impede on the game, while at the same time, share my creative point of view and bring a unique new style and energy to the court.”

The 26-piece women’s collection features a range of silhouettes including tennis dresses, tanks, skorts, shorts, a long sleeve tee, a jacket, and pants. FILA sponsored players including World No.1 Ash Barty, World No. 5 Karolina Pliskova, Shelby Rodgers and Ann Li will compete in the Bevans Park Collection, on-court in Indian Wells. All pieces will include special FILA x Bevans interior labeling.

Ann Li in Fila. Photo credit: Fila

For men, the 16-piece assortment ranges from crews, polos, henleys to shorts, pants and a jacket. FILA sponsored players including World No.13 Diego Schwartzman, Reilly Opelka, Brandon Nakashima and John Isner will debut pieces from the men’s drop. All players will wear FILA’s Axilus 2 Energized performance tennis footwear, in special-edition colorways that tie back to the apparel.

Watch FILA’s sponsored athletes wearing the collection on-court at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open from March 7 – March 20 in Indian Wells, CA.

Brandon Nakashima in Fila.

Diego Schwartzman in Fila. Photo credit: Fila

The Bevans Park Collection ranges from $60- $100 and is currently available for purchase on FILA.com.