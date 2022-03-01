Don't Miss
- The Whole World is Holding It’s breath! … And ATP/WTA Tennis Issues A Statement
- Rublev, Pavlyuchenkova among Russians speaking out against war, Ukrainians demand action
- Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Joins Fortnite
- Rublev completes Marseille-Dubai double, Nadal holds off Norrie for Acapulco title
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Dubai championship match: Rublev vs. Vesely
- Nadal: Insanity of War Incomprehensible
- WTA • Womens Tennis Results – Guadalajara Mexico • Order of Play
- Djokovic falls to Vesely in Dubai, Medvedev to become world No. 1 on Monday
- Raducanu Stalker Sentenced to 5-Year Restraining Order
- WTA Ladies Tennis Announces Further Updates and changes to the 2022 season
- WTA Tennis Results From Guadalajara • Dasha Saville upsets Emma Raducanu Due to a hip injury • Order of Play
- Craziness in Acapulco continues, as Zverev gets defaulted out of tournament for doubles tirade
- Zverev beats Brooksby in latest finish ever — 4:55 am — to complete wild day in Acapulco
- WTA Tennis Results – and order of play from Guadalajara Mexico
- Ricky’s preview and picks for the Dubai second round: Djokovic vs. Khachanov and Murray vs. Sinner
The Whole World is Holding It’s breath! … And ATP/WTA Tennis Issues A Statement
-
- Updated: March 1, 2022
Editors Note • This is so sad. Off the charts. Tennis is my microcosm … always has been. If anyone watched tennis around the world. You saw a beautiful world. The players can battle on Court for hours. But then they hug and say kind words at the net. They trained together played dubs together and eat and travel together.
Never ever has there been a situation like this. So at first things were sideways. Then upside down and now all torn apart. Players from every country lived on tour in peace and harmony. No more war.
|JOINT STATEMENT BY THE INTERNATIONAL GOVERNING BODIES OF TENNIS
A deep sense of distress, shock and sadness has been felt across the entire tennis community following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the past week. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and we commend the many tennis players who have spoken out and taken action against this unacceptable act of aggression. We echo their calls for the violence to end and peace to return.
The safety of the tennis community is our most immediate collective priority. The focus of the WTA and ATP in particular in recent days has been on contacting current and former players, and other members of the tennis community from Ukraine and neighbouring countries, to check on their safety and offer any assistance.
The international governing bodies of tennis stand united in our condemnation of Russia’s actions and, as a result, are in agreement with the following decisions and actions:
• The WTA and ATP Boards have made the decision to suspend the WTA / ATP combined event, scheduled this October in Moscow.
• The ITF Board has made the decision to suspend the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation membership and to withdraw their entries from all ITF international team competition until further notice. This action follows the cancellation of all ITF tournaments in Russia and Belarus indefinitely.
• At this time, players from Russia and Belarus will continue to be allowed to compete in international tennis events on Tour and at the Grand Slams. However, they will not compete under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice.
← Previous Story Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Joins Fortnite