The Whole World is Holding It’s breath! … And ATP/WTA Tennis Issues A Statement

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine waves a national flag after beating Yuki Naito of Japan in their singles match of the Billie Jean King Cup playoff tie between Ukraine and Japan at the Elite Tennis Club in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Editors Note • This is so sad. Off the charts. Tennis is my microcosm … always has been. If anyone watched tennis around the world. You saw a beautiful world. The players can battle on Court for hours. But then they hug and say kind words at the net. They trained together played dubs together and eat and travel together.

Never ever has there been a situation like this. So at first things were sideways. Then upside down and now all torn apart. Players from every country lived on tour in peace and harmony. No more war.

JOINT STATEMENT BY THE INTERNATIONAL GOVERNING BODIES OF TENNIS

A deep sense of distress, shock and sadness has been felt across the entire tennis community following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the past week. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and we commend the many tennis players who have spoken out and taken action against this unacceptable act of aggression. We echo their calls for the violence to end and peace to return.

The safety of the tennis community is our most immediate collective priority. The focus of the WTA and ATP in particular in recent days has been on contacting current and former players, and other members of the tennis community from Ukraine and neighbouring countries, to check on their safety and offer any assistance.

The international governing bodies of tennis stand united in our condemnation of Russia’s actions and, as a result, are in agreement with the following decisions and actions:

• The WTA and ATP Boards have made the decision to suspend the WTA / ATP combined event, scheduled this October in Moscow.

• The ITF Board has made the decision to suspend the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation membership and to withdraw their entries from all ITF international team competition until further notice. This action follows the cancellation of all ITF tournaments in Russia and Belarus indefinitely.

• At this time, players from Russia and Belarus will continue to be allowed to compete in international tennis events on Tour and at the Grand Slams. However, they will not compete under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice.